All Cincinnati Public Schools closed Monday, district says
March 14, 2020 at 9:13 PM EDT - Updated March 14 at 9:20 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Public Schools will close all schools on Monday, March 16, according to a statement on the district’s website.

Officials add there are still no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the district and that the move is being made out of “an abundance of caution.”

Previously the district announced eight of its schools would be closed Monday, while the rest of its schools would be closed Tuesday.

CPS plans to distribute healthy meals to 24 school sites during the district’s planned three-week closure.

