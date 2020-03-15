Beshear urges responsible behavior, promises more ‘swift’ action

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered restaurants and bars to close across the state as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear said he will continue to take “aggressive action” to protect citizens of the Commonwealth.
The count of confirmed cases in Kentucky now stands at 21, Beshear said.
He fell short of ordering restaurants and bars to close, but he urged people not to pack in to those places, otherwise he would be “forced” to follow DeWine’s lead and shut them down.
He also urged people not to buy large amounts of food and household items unnecessarily.
“Fear can cause more harm than this virus ever will,” Beshear said. “I am asking everyone to be a good neighbor. We take care of each other in this state.”
Beshear mainly reiterated his Saturday update, saying the state’s first patient to fully recover from the virus had been released while one other patient is in dire condition.
Sunday he added another patient is not expected to recover, explaining that while coronavirus is not the only factor in that individual’s condition, it is a “contributing factor.”
The governor himself tested negative for coronavirus, he said, after attending a recent event in Louisville where someone who attended later tested positive.
Saturday Beshear described a patient who tested positive in Louisville, but refused to self-quarantine. He reiterated the Cabinet for Health and Family Services is continuing to work with local county attorneys and a county judge-executive to obtain an order to force him to self-quarantine in his home.
“I am not going to be the governor who acts two weeks late,” Beshear said. “I will continue to act swiftly to limit and spread and reduce the risk to Kentuckians, particularly those vulnerable populations. My promise to Kentuckians is we will work through this together nd make sure we get through this.”
He added it is important to be mindful of one’s mental health during the outbreak, taking steps to relieve anxiety and improve mental wellbeing.
As of 5 p.m. ET, March 15, the state’s current COVID-19 patient information includes:
- Harrison, F, 27, out of hospital and fully recovered
- Fayette, M, 40
- Jefferson, M, 69
- Harrison, F, 67
- Harrison, M, 68
- Fayette, M, 46
- Harrison, F, 54
- Harrison, M, 60
- Harrison, M, 51
- Fayette, F, 31
- Jefferson, F, 67
- Bourbon, M, 66
- Jefferson, F, 68
- Jefferson, F, 80
- Nelson, M, 53
- Montgomery, M, 56
- Fayette, M, 47
- Fayette, M, 31
- Clark, M, 49
- Jefferson, F, 73
- Jefferson
