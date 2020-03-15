Clouds to start the week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -After seeing a glimpse of the sun today, clouds will fill back in tonight and we will start Monday with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the low 30′s. By afternoon we will warm into the low 50′s
A weak disturbance will move through the region overnight Monday into Tuesday with the possibility of a shower into Tuesday morning.
Otherwise, we will see mostly cloudy skies and temps returning to the low and mid 50′s by Tuesday afternoon.
A more significant weather system will arrive Wednesday afternoon bringing showers that will linger into the first half of Friday.
We will be rather mild with high temps in the 60′s Wednesday through Friday, with a return to the 40′s forecast for the upcoming weekend.
