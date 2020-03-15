Crunch out with Chef Bambina: How to make truffle garlic carrot fries with pepper garlic aoili

Crunch out: How to make truffle garlic carrot fries with Chef Bambina
March 15, 2020 at 11:15 AM EDT - Updated March 15 at 11:15 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -These delicious truffle garlic carrot fries along with the pepper garlic aoili dip are the perfect combination for those looking for a vegan alternative or just a regular healthy snack.

Ingredients

  • For 4 serving
  • 2 lb. carrots cut into ¼ inch fries
  • 1 tablespoon EVOO
  • ¼ cup parmesan cheese grated
  • 1 tablespoon  California garlic powder
  • ¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped
  • Black truffle salt
  • sea salt
  • seasoned Pepper
  • fine shredded Parmesan

Pepper Garlic Aioli

  • ¼ cup mayo
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • ½ teaspoon garlic paste
  • seasoned  pepper

Directions

  • Preheat your oven to 400 (use convection roast setting if available)
  • In a bowl combine carrots, EVOO, grated parmesan, garlic powder and lightly salt and pepper.
  • Give the ingredients a  toss and line them up evenly on a sheet pan or cast iron skillet.
  • Bake for 20 minutes flipping halfway through
  • While the fries are baking combine the Aioli ingredients in a bowl and set aside
  • Once the fries have reached your desired texture remove and  garnish with truffle salt, fresh parsley and fine shredded Parmesan.
  • Serve on a platter with the Pepper Garlic Aioli

Variations

  • For Vegan Carrot Fries Substitute  for Vegan Mayo and Vegan Parmesan
  • For Raw Vegan Use Substitutions and omit the baking step

Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.