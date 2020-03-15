Crunch out with Chef Bambina: How to make truffle garlic carrot fries with pepper garlic aoili

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -These delicious truffle garlic carrot fries along with the pepper garlic aoili dip are the perfect combination for those looking for a vegan alternative or just a regular healthy snack.
Ingredients
- For 4 serving
- 2 lb. carrots cut into ¼ inch fries
- 1 tablespoon EVOO
- ¼ cup parmesan cheese grated
- 1 tablespoon California garlic powder
- ¼ cup fresh parsley, chopped
- Black truffle salt
- sea salt
- seasoned Pepper
- fine shredded Parmesan
Pepper Garlic Aioli
- ¼ cup mayo
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- ½ teaspoon garlic paste
- seasoned pepper
Directions
- Preheat your oven to 400 (use convection roast setting if available)
- In a bowl combine carrots, EVOO, grated parmesan, garlic powder and lightly salt and pepper.
- Give the ingredients a toss and line them up evenly on a sheet pan or cast iron skillet.
- Bake for 20 minutes flipping halfway through
- While the fries are baking combine the Aioli ingredients in a bowl and set aside
- Once the fries have reached your desired texture remove and garnish with truffle salt, fresh parsley and fine shredded Parmesan.
- Serve on a platter with the Pepper Garlic Aioli
Variations
- For Vegan Carrot Fries Substitute for Vegan Mayo and Vegan Parmesan
- For Raw Vegan Use Substitutions and omit the baking step
