Empty hallways, remote courses: Preparing for the weeks ahead at Lakota Schools

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - While school districts get ready to transition to online learning, Lakota Schools did a soft launch of sorts.
On Friday students learned from home what online learning looks like. At the school, the hallways were as empty as Superintendent Matt Miller has ever seen them.
“It’s not been this quiet since I’ve been at Lakota and certainly not any other school district that I’ve been at in my 25-plus years of education,” Miller said.
While students learned from home, teachers gathered in packs to help one another workout the kinks in this new online learning approach.
“The uncertainty of all of this is a lot to process,” Teacher Jared Haynes said. “But I think a lot of us here are just committed to meeting our students where we’re at and just to try to give them some continuation of learning.”
Lakota East may be able to transition easier than most because students in grades 7-12 have Chromebook laptops. They’ve also already got an online platform in place called Canvas.
“It’s not as a big of a jump, especially that we have this day to kind of get ready but our kids are already used to using canvas and using online learning,” Haynes said.
Canvas allows teachers to communicate with students and parent. Messages can be sent individually or assignments can be sent to the masses.
Miller continues to look at this as a learning process for everyone.
“We’re going to have to talk about, what does after the third week look like?” Miller said. “So, I still have concerns that this is going to get a lot worse before it gets better, so we’re talking about what does the long game look like too.”
