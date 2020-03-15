Gov. official: Coronavirus vaccine trial to start Monday

2019 Novel Coronavirus (first detected in Wuhan, China) illustration provided by US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, on texture, partial graphic (Source: Associated Press/SOURCE: ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Zeke Miller | March 15, 2020 at 7:33 PM EDT - Updated March 15 at 7:36 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) - A clinical trial evaluating a vaccine designed to protect against the new coronavirus will begin Monday.

A government official says the first participant in the trial will receive the experimental vaccine that day.

The National Institutes of Health is funding the trial that is taking place at a Kaiser Permanente research facility in Washington state.

Public health officials say it will take a year to 18 months to fully validate any potential vaccine.

For the most up-to-date information about coronavirus, visit the CDC’s website at cdc.gov/COVID19.

