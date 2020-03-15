Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana virus cases rise to 15; utility won't cut power
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Three new cases of coronavirus have emerged in Indiana, raising the number in the state to 15. The health department says the new COVID-19 cases are residents of Marion, LaPorte and Wells counties. The other cases are people in Adams, Boone, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Noble and St. Joseph counties. All are adults with one exception. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. Indianapolis Power & Light, which has more than 500,000 customers, said it won't cut off power to people with unpaid bills until April 15.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-RV INDUSTRY
Indiana's RV industry hopes for minimal impact from virus
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — The RV industry in northern Indiana is watching what kind of impact the coronavirus may have on the market. Many of the factories in China that temporarily closed in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 are starting production again. But there are concerns about transportation and whether finished products will make it to their destination. The South Bend Tribune reports that the CEO of Way Interglobal Network in Elkhart said there's been some disruptions due to the virus outbreak. The CEO says the industry should know in the next several weeks whether the coronavirus shock will leave lingering issues.
LAKE MICHIGAN-BEACH RIGHTS
Lawmakers OK bill cementing landmark Lake Michigan ruling
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers have passed legislation to embrace a landmark state Supreme Court decision affirming that the Lake Michigan shoreline is publicly owned and open to all for recreation. The General Assembly gave its final approval Wednesday. The bill covers the core holdings of the court's 2018 ruling, which says the shoreline is held in trust for use by all Indiana residents. The legislation confirms that Hoosiers have a right to use the shore for walking, fishing, boating, swimming and any other recreational purpose. It now goes to Gov. Eric Holcomb.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-EARLY GRADUATION
Earlham students hold snap graduation due to virus limits
RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — Earlham College seniors held their own snap graduation event, shortly before the school's ban on face-to-face classes and campus gatherings to combat the spread of the coronavirus. The hour-long commencement Friday at the private college may have lacked the usual festivities of graduation day. But it still had caps and gowns, original poetry, music, student stories, faculty reflections and premature degrees. Earlham President Anne Houtman applauded the seniors, saying they “took lemons and made lemonade.”
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana governor letting school districts decide on closings
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor says he’s leaving the decision on whether schools should be closed to local leaders, even as his top health official acknowledged uncertainty over how widespread the coronavirus is in the state. Dozens of school districts have closed for at least two weeks, and the Indiana high school boys basketball tourney was called off Friday. Gov. Eric Holcomb is warning people to take precautions seriously to slow the spread of the virus. Indiana has 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 illness. But State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box says Indiana is probably actually close to the 1% statewide infection rate estimated by Ohio’s state health director, amounting to about 70,000 people.
OFFICERS INDICTED-EXCESSIVE FORCE
3 Muncie officers indicted in federal excessive force cases
MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Three Muncie police officers have been charged in connection with the use of excessive force during arrests and attempts to cover it up. The Justice Department says Friday that 34-year-old Joseph Winkle, 30-year-old Jeremy Gibson and 50-year-old Joseph Krejsa were indicted Wednesday by a federal grand jury in Indianapolis. Winkle and Gibson are officers. Krejsa is a sergeant. Winkle is charged with depriving four people of their rights to be free from excessive force and writing false reports. Gibson is charged with depriving a man of his right to be free from excessive force. Krejsa is charged with two counts of writing false reports.
DOCTOR'S SLAYING-ARRESTS
Man gets 50 years in Indianapolis doctor's 2017 killing
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 19-year-old man who pleaded guilty in the fatal shooting of a prominent Indianapolis doctor has been sentenced to 50 years in prison. Devon Seats agreed in January to plead guilty to murder and three counts of burglary in the November 2017 slaying of Dr. Kevin Rodgers. He was sentenced Thursday after trying unsuccessfully last month to back out of that plea deal and proceed to trial instead. The Indianapolis Star reports that a judge sentenced Seats to 50 years on the murder charge and eight-year terms on each of the burglary charges, to be served concurrently.
INDIANA WETLANDS
Indiana legislators pass bill seeking to deregulate wetlands
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s protections for certain wetlands would end under legislation state lawmakers approved in the waning hours of their session. The bill was authored by a legislator whose family was once cited by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management for destroying wetlands. It would remove state oversight of certain wetlands near what are dubbed regulated drains, which are thousands of miles of man-made ditches, streams, sewers and drainage pipes built throughout Indiana to reduce flooding. The measure passed each chamber mainly along party lines, with Republican approval and Democrat opposition. The Indianapolis Star reports that it's heading to the governor's desk.