Man crashes into telephone pole after being shot in Westwood

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A man was shot Saturday evening in Westwood, according to Cincinnati Police.
The man sustained multiple gunshot wounds at the intersection of McHenry and Cavanaugh Avenues, police say, then subsequently crashed into a telephone pole on Harrison Avenue.
Police responded to the Harrison Avenue crash scene, where they found the victim and transported him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.
The man was immediately taken into surgery, and his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.