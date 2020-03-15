Police search for man wanted on felonious assault charge

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Police are searching for a man wanted on a felonious assault charge.
Noel Daniels or as known as Chris Daniels, 40, is armed and dangerous, said police.
Officers say he frequents the 1400 block of Joseph Street.
Daniels has black hair, brown eyes, weighs 200 pounds and is 5 feet and 10 inches tall. He also has Chinese tattoo symbols on the left side of his neck, left forearm, and both hands, said officers.
Officers say the vehicle description is a black or blue Toyota Camry.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Colonel or Officer Hatcher at 513-569-8600.
