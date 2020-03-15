Police searching for critically missing Springdale man

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - City of Springdale police are currently searching for a critically missing 62-year-old man.
Police say Reginald Bryant was last seen on Ninann Court in the City of Cincinnati around 5 p.m. Saturday. They say he walked away from his car and failed to return.
Bryant suffers from dementia and diabetes, police say.
There is reportedly concern for his health, safety and wellbeing.
Brant is wearing all grey with a black jacket and shiny red shoes, according to police.
If you have any information, you’re urged to call the Springdale Police Department at 513.346.5760.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.