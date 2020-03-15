SPCA Cincinnati to close doors temporarily due to COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -SPCA Cincinnati will be closing their doors temporarily starting Sunday until further notice due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“It is our priority to protect and care for the lives of the animals within our facilities. In order to ensure that this happens, we must place the safety & wellbeing of our team members in the forefront. We must care for our caregivers,” said President and CEO of SPCA Cincinnati, Jake White.
The World Health Organization said there is no evidence that COVID-19 can be transmitted between humans and pets.
SPCA Cincinnati said there have been no known cases of exposure to COVID-19 at SPCA Cincinnati.
The SPCA will continue to operate in accordance with Ohio state government mandates to help stop the spread of the disease.
The organization says the decision reduces the potential for cross-contamination of the virus in and out of their shelters. The team is going to focus on animal health, mental enrichment, and overall sanitation.
SPCA says the Sharonville location will no longer accept owner surrenders during the closure. The Northside location will accept owner’s seeking the redemption of their stray pets by appointment only, between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.
The SPCA Dog Warden Officers will continue to patrol the county and respond to emergency calls. All reports must be submitted by dialing 513-541-6100.
