Triple-shooting in Avondale leaves one dead, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - One person is dead after a shooting in Avondale early Sunday evening, according to CPD.
Police say they received reports of the shooting around 4:17 p.m. in the 3300 block of Perkins Avenue. They arrived to find three people shot.
One man in his twenties was pronounced dead at the scene by the Cincinati Fire Department. The two other victims were transported to the University of Cicinnati Medical Center.
No information was provided on the condition of the victims.
CPD’s homicide unit is investigating.
Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.
