WATCH LIVE: Gov. Mike DeWine gives update on COVID-19. response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says he has asked Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton to sign an order closing all bars and restaurants in the state by 9 p.m. Sunday.
Carry-out will still be an option.
“It will be in effect until as long as it needs to,” DeWine said.
Saturday Gov. DeWine said Ohio has 26 confirmed cases. Seven of those with confirmed cases have been hospitalized. Their ages range from 31 to 86.
An additional 264 individuals are under investigation for coronavirus, meaning they are awaiting test results.
Eighty-five tests people have tested negatively for the virus.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.