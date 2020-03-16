Archdiocese of Cincinnati suspending masses, liturgies through Easter

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Archdiocese of Cincinnati says it is suspending all publicly celebrated Masses and liturgies at least through the celebrations of Holy Week and Easter.
The archdiocesan website, www.catholiccincinnati.org, will be live-streaming daily and weekend Masses from the Cathedral of St. Peter in Chains.
The news comes from a release of the Catholic Conference of Ohio issued early Monday evening. It follows Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s order to limit large gatherings, an order he modified Monday to include gatherings of 50 or more.
The decision, says the Archdiocese, comes “after serious consideration of the grave health risk involved in public gatherings and in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.”
The Archdiocese says it did not take the decision lightly, but “science has proven that participation in public gatherings significantly increases the risk of contagion. This poses a serious danger to those especially most vulnerable.”
It continued: “Please join us in praying for all who are suffering from illness or disease of any kind, for all health care workers, and for an easing of the anxiety and tension caused by this situation. Relying on the Motherly care of Our Lady, we unite our sufferings to those of Our Lord Jesus Christ, who is our healing and our hope.”
Find the Archdiocese’s coronavirus updates here.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.