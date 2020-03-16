COVID-19 cases in Butler County up to 6; 40 people in quarantine

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The Butler County General Health District says there are now six positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.
One person is still hospitalized, according to Erin Smiley, public information officer for the health district.
Five positive patients are quarantined at home.
Last week, four family members tested positive for COVID-19 after they were initially seen at UC Health’s West Chester Hospital.
Smiley would not say if the four are included in the six total cases in Butler County.
She says 40 people are quarantined in Butler County.
“We are not exactly sure where they picked up this virus. We are not saying that it’s community spread at this time. There is a possible link to a foreign country and another possible link to a state in the U.S.,” Butler County General Health District Commissioner Jenny Bailer said.
