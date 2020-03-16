Duke Energy announces forgiving payment policy during virus outbreak

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Duke Energy announced policy changes in the six states it serves Sunday, hoping to protect its customers and employees as coronavirus spreads.
A release from the Charlotte-based company provides no timeframe for the changes, only saying they will be in effect “during the COVID-19 pandemic.”
According to the release, power will not be disconnected from any customers for non-payment “in order to give customers experienced financial hardship extra time to make payments.”
The company will reportedly continue to read meters and send bills, and customers should pay what they can, the company says, to avoid building up a large balance they will have to pay later.
Duke is also directing employees who are not involved with power generation, power delivery, customer service or other critical functions to work from home where possible.
Technicians will continue to respond to power outages and other emergencies, according to the release, but will follow CDC guidelines, including social distancing.
The company is also warning customers of scammers who threaten to disconnect service and ask for immediate payment over the phone.
“Duke Energy never asks for personal information over the phone or demands payment using money orders or gift cards,” the release says.
