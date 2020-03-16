Flying Pig grounded until October

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Flying Pig Marathon has been postponed until October, according to race organizers.
The spread of the coronavirus, officials explained, has compromised their ability to produce a safe event.
Cincinnati’s largest race features more than 50,000 participants, volunteers and staff, organizers said. The participant field represents 50 states and nearly 30 foreign countries.
Each year the Flying Pig Marathon’s events raise more than a million dollars for charity, according to organizers, and over the last 21 years the Pig has helped participating charities raise more than $18 million.
It was scheduled to be held May 1-3.
“We have taken the time allowed to monitor and research, discuss with medical, industry and municipal leaders and taken into consideration the input from the running community and our participants,” organizers said in a release issued Monday afternoon. “We feel it’s our social and moral responsibility to contribute to the COVID-19 solution and will adhere to the CDC’s updated guidance for canceling mass events for the next eight weeks.”
Organizers have identified a number of options for participants who want to continue their marathon experience. They ask participants to select their option by April 1.
If you select no option and allow the deadline to pass, they say you will be entered into the virtual race.
Participants who still want to race this spring can complete the marathon with a virtual race. They will receive a medal and a shirt. Organizers say they are working with registration partner Race Roster and ASICS on providing the virtual experience.
Participants can also race the full marathon October 9-11, as organizers plan to co-host the Flying Pig Marathon and Queen Bee Half Marathon together in the fall.
Otherwise, participants can defer to any future Flying Pig Marathon weekend scheduled for 2021, 2022 or 2023.
If they choose, participants can convert their registration into a donation and receive a tax write-off as well as 25 percent off a future registration to any Pig Works event, including the 2020 FCC3, 2020 Hudepohl Brewery Run 14k/7k, 2020 Queen Bee, 2021 Bockfest 5k and 2021 Flying Pig Marathon.
To make your selection by April 1, 2020 please follow these steps: Go to this link and sign in to your Race Roster dashboard; click the blue “Edit Registration” button; under the Registration Questions tab, make your selection; click “Save & Exit” to apply your choice*note, if you are registered for more than one category with us, make this change for each event distance in your dashboard.
There is no refund policy, organizers say; however, refunds can be requested by contacting registration@flyingpigmarathon.com.
The organizers added: “Before requesting a refund, please remember we are a non-profit organization that funds a number of other non-profit organizations. Our funds are vital to the on-going health of our organization and our partner organizations.”
