Gov. DeWine announces liquor buyback option for bars, restaurants

COLUMBUS, Ohio (FOX19) - The day after Ohio bars and restaurants were ordered to close due to the coronavirus pandemic, Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Commerce announced a one-time liquor buyback option for the closed establishments.
Bars and restaurants can return unopened high proof liquor products bought within the past 30 days, the Department of Commerce’s Division of Liquor Control said in a statement.
Anyone or an organization who got a temporary permit (F2) for an event scheduled between March 12 - April 6 that had to be canceled is eligible for the same offer, says the Ohio Department of Commerce.
The bar, restaurant, or F2 permit holder needs to bring the unopened liquor products to the Contract Liquor Agency where they bought them.
The agency will then call the Liquor Enterprise Service Center (877-812-0013) for approval which is immediate.
