Indiana man in custody after woman reports bullet shot into apartment with child inside

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. (FOX19) - A man was taken into custody on Sunday after gunshots were fired into a Lawrenceburg home with a mother and her 4-year-old child inside, according to Dearborn County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens.
Police were called to the 500 block of River Drive around 7 p.m. Sunday when a woman said she believed a bullet came through her apartment wall.
The woman’s boyfriend, who was also inside in the apartment, walked out and heard more gunshots coming from 513 River Drive.
Deddens says a man living at 513 River Drive pointed a firearm at officers when they arrived on the scene.
Brandon McKnight, 37, eventually came out of the apartment and was taken into custody, according to Deddens.
Deddens says McKnight was taken to Highpoint Health to receive medical treatment and she is reviewing the incident for appropriate charges upon his release.
No one inside the building was injured
