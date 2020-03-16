KY Secretary of State recommends governor delay primary until June 23

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams says he hand-delivered a letter to Gov. Andy Beshear recommending that the state’s primary be delayed by 35 days due to coronavirus concerns.
Adams asks Gov. Beshear to declare by executive order that all Kentucky elections scheduled for May 19 - including primaries, special elections, and local option elections - be pushed back until June 23.
A lawsuit will be filed to postpone the primary election and voters will still be able to request absentee ballots, said Gov. DeWine.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.