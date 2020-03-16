Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA RELIEF FUND
Central Indiana United Way announces coronavirus relief fund
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — United Way’s central Indiana chapter has announced a $16.5 million relief fund intended to aid people and families facing economic distress amid the coronavirus pandemic. United Way of Central Indiana said Friday the new fund was being launched with a $15 million donation from Lilly Endowment Inc. that will help human services organizations aid those affected both directly and indirectly by the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19. Grants from the Central Indiana COVID-19 Community Economic Relief Fund will be strategically distributed to organizations in Boone, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Marion and Morgan counties.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana reports 4 new virus cases bringing total to 19
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Four new coronavirus cases have cropped up in Indiana for a total of 19 total cases statewide. The Indiana State Department of Health said Sunday that the new COVID-19 cases involve residents of Hamilton and Marion counties. State officials say 11 Indiana counties now have cases. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. Widespread closures are continuing in an effort to slow down the spread. Officials in Delaware County announced Sunday that the prosecutor's office will be closed to the public starting Monday.
CRUISE SHIP-GREAT LAKES
Traverse City-area pier scraps plans for cruise ships
GREILICKVILLE, Mich. (AP) — A waterfront project along Lake Michigan is scrapping plans to pursue the cruise ship business. Discovery Center & Pier previously announced plans to transform a coal dock near Traverse City into a site that ships could use to land passengers. The Traverse City Record-Eagle reports that Discovery Center & Pier CEO Matt McDonough said Tuesday that cruise ships weren't strongly aligned enough with its mission. McDonough says the long-term goal is transform the area into public park. Viking River Cruises had already been advertising Great Lakes cruises that would include stops there starting in 2022, but McDonough said those ships won't be coming to the pier.
LAKE MICHIGAN-INDIANA EROSION
Ogden Dunes to spend $150K for Lake Michigan erosion repairs
OGDEN DUNES, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana town along Lake Michigan has approved spending $150,000 for expert input and emergency repairs to protect homes from sliding into the water. To entirely rebuild the seawall, it would take up to $10 million. In the meantime, officials and homeowners in the town about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Chicago are scrambling for a short-term relief. Residents of Ogden Dunes have already filed a federal lawsuit over its battle with shoreline erosion.
INDIANA MICHIGAN POWER-RATE HIKE
Indiana OKs I&M rate increase less than half utility sought
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana regulators have given Indiana Michigan Power approval for a rate increase that’s less than half the amount the utility had sought for its Hoosier customers. The Fort Wayne-based utility said Thursday that the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission had approved allowing I&M to increase electricity rates by 5.7% overall, for an increase totaling about $84 million. That's about 48% of I&M's original request. The Journal Gazette reports the newly-approved rate increase will be phased in between later this month and early next year. A typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity would pay about $10 more per month.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana virus cases rise to 15; utility won't cut power
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Three new cases of coronavirus have emerged in Indiana, raising the number in the state to 15. The health department says the new COVID-19 cases are residents of Marion, LaPorte and Wells counties. The other cases are people in Adams, Boone, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson, Noble and St. Joseph counties. All are adults with one exception. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. Indianapolis Power & Light, which has more than 500,000 customers, said it won't cut off power to people with unpaid bills until April 15.
AP-HI-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-HAWAII
Governor announces Hawaii school closures
Hawaii Gov. David Ige announced Sunday that schools will be closed until March 30 to help prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. Ige said school leaders will prepare a plan to implement social distancing once students return. Ige also announced the state now has seven confirmed cases of the virus. The latest include two people on Oahu and a flight attendant on Maui who was exposed to someone in Germany with a confirmed case. All three cases are travel related. Ige says that health officials do not believe that community spread of the virus has occurred yet in Hawaii.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-RV INDUSTRY
Indiana's RV industry hopes for minimal impact from virus
ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — The RV industry in northern Indiana is watching what kind of impact the coronavirus may have on the market. Many of the factories in China that temporarily closed in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 are starting production again. But there are concerns about transportation and whether finished products will make it to their destination. The South Bend Tribune reports that the CEO of Way Interglobal Network in Elkhart said there's been some disruptions due to the virus outbreak. The CEO says the industry should know in the next several weeks whether the coronavirus shock will leave lingering issues.