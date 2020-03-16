Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

ELECTION 2020-OLD-NEW AMERICA
Next primaries offer contrast between nation's past, future
CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio and Arizona are among the four states holding primaries Tuesday, and they represent different versions of America. Ohio is a largely white state that's barely growing its population and still looking to rebound from a decline in manufacturing. Arizona is a rapidly growing state where Latinos make up a third of the population. Ohio was once considered the country's ultimate swing state but is now trending Republican, while Arizona may finally be within Democrats' grasp. They'll hold primaries alongside Illinois and Florida in the next round of the Democratic primary contest.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Governor orders all Ohio bars, restaurants to close
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered all bars and restaurants in Ohio closed as of 9 p.m. Sunday to stem the coronavirus outbreak. DeWine said concerns from around the state about crowded bars, especially in light of the upcoming St. Patrick's holiday, prompted the action. He said takeout and delivery would still be allowed and steps would be taken to mitigate the suffering. DeWine said earlier that Ohio schools, ordered earlier to close for three weeks after Monday, may be closed for the rest of the academic year. A ban was earlier imposed on gatherings of over 100 people with some exceptions.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-PREPPERS
Not exactly gloating, stockpiling 'preppers' have a moment
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — So-called preppers who have stockpiled food and supplies for years to prepare for a disaster are being swamped with questions during the coronavirus outbreak. Many are resisting saying “I told you so," even if it's in the back of their minds. What they hope is that they'll finally be taken seriously and that more people will follow their lead. Ohio resident Paul Buescher says he's not going to gloat when people are “out there fighting over toilet paper and hand sanitizers.” And Wisconsin resident Jim Cobb says he hopes more people now will understand why it's best to be ready for any crisis.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-HOSPITALS
Hospitals fear any surge of virus cases, supply shortages
TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Government and health care leaders around the U.S. are voicing concerns about the readiness of the nation's hospitals in a worst-case scenario involving the new coronavirus outbreak. Officials question whether they have enough beds and supplies should there be a large influx of patients in coming weeks. Hospital executives say they've been planning for months and have set up tents to receive new patients. But in hard-hit Washington state they've already seen shortages of personal protective gear worn by health care workers. New York's governor is suggesting the Army Corps of Engineers turn facilities such as military bases or college dorms into temporary medical centers.
MILITARY-TRANSGENDER BAN
Dream of a lifetime: Transgender man yearns to join military
LISBON, Ohio (AP) — Some transgender people who hoped to enlist in the military have moved on to other pursuits, but one of the plaintiffs in a lawsuit refuses to give up on a career aspiration that dates to his childhood. For almost a year, a Trump administration policy has been in place barring transgender Americans from enlisting. But 26-year-old Nic Talbott of Ohio says he believes military service is the ideal career for him. He keeps busy as a substitute teacher while pursing a graduate degree at Kent State University. He is part of a pending lawsuit seeking to overturn the ban.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-DEBATE-MEDIA
Pandemic forces CNN into a debate unique to campaign cycle
NEW YORK (AP) — CNN's coverage of the Democratic presidential debate illustrated how the country has changed since the last time Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders met onstage. Less than a month ago, they were two of seven candidates in a debate that often felt like a food fight. On Sunday, the two men bumped elbows before standing at podiums specifically placed 6 feet apart from each other _ both illustrating how coronavirus has come to dominate the country and campaign. Questions on the topic dominated the first 40 minutes of the two-hour debate, and ended it on a somber note.
ELECTION 2020-DEBATE-TAKEAWAYS
DEBATE TAKEAWAYS: Biden tries to draw in Sanders supporters
WASHINGTON (AP) — In their first one-on-one debate of the Democratic presidential campaign, former vice president Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders faced off Sunday night in what could be a clarifying night in the race. The two men had modest clashes, but the debate carried a mainly civil tone and a unified opposition to President Donald Trump. Biden has a strong lead in delegates needed to win the nomination heading in Tuesday's next round of primaries in four states. And it underscored this extraordinary moment in American politics and society, as the coronavirus pandemic remakes every aspect of life in the United States.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020-DEBATE-THE-LATEST
The Latest: Biden, Sanders debate electability versus Trump
WASHINGTON (AP) — Bernie Sanders says he has doubts about Joe Biden’s ability to energize enough voters to defeat President Donald Trump. Sanders said in Tuesday’s debate that he’s fully committed to helping Biden win if the former vice president is the Democratic nominee. Sanders acknowledged Biden has won more states but says to defeat Trump “you have to bring young people, who are not great voters.” He says his young supporters bring energy and excitement. Biden says he’s the candidate who is exciting voters, noting a big surge in voter turnout in some of the states he won. He says he pulled off big victories on Super Tuesday even though he had very little campaign money.
FLEA MARKET-SHOOTING
1 taken to hospital after shooting at Ohio flea market
LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — Police say one person was taken to a hospital after a shooting at a sprawling flea market in Ohio. Monroe police said the gunfire at Trader's World Market off Interstate 75 in Warren County was reported at 1:40 p.m. Sunday. Emergency dispatchers said one person with gunshot wounds was taken to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown. A condition report wasn't immediately available. There was no immeidate word on arrests. The market bills itself as “the Midwest's largest and most colorful flea market."
OHIO STATE UNIVERSITY-TRADEMARK
Ohio State University on defense in push for 'The' trademark
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — After Ohio State's unsuccessful effort to trademark the word “The," the university is back on defense in that fight. It pressed its arguments in a filing last week with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, which previously rejected an attempt to trademark “The” when used with the school's name on university merchandise such as shirts and hats. American fashion designer Marc Jacobs had a similar attempt at trademarking “the” rejected. His appeal of that prompted the university's latest filing. School officials described that filing as a “defensive action” meant to stop Jacobs from encroaching on how the university uses the word on clothing.