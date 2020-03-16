NKY restaurants helping feed kids while schools closed

ERLANGER, Ky. (FOX19) - For parents with kids on a free or reduced meal program, these next few weeks while schools are closed could be a hassle. For some students, the food they eat at school is their only hot meal for the day.
While school districts are still providing meals to students for pick up, local restaurants are also helping out and lending a hand by providing free meals to students K-12th grade.
Greek to Go in Erlanger is offering a free kids meal to any student in Northern Kentucky until school is back in session.
There is no catch or other purchase necessary. They only ask that you use this offer if you really need to.
In an effort to help people out in the community, Poseidon’s Pizza Company in Erlanger will also be offering free small cheese pizzas to kindergarten through 12th-grade students, Monday-Friday, from 3-6 p.m.
This will last until school starts up again. You can also donate on their website by clicking this link: Poseidon’s Pizza Company
All money collected will go towards these efforts and the rest will go to GoPantry￼.
Bourbon House Pizzeria is offering free kid meals to any child in need of food. They will be doing this Monday’s-Friday’s from 12-3 p.m.
The restaurants will be providing anything on the kids’ menu or a healthier option like a chef salad. This offer will be available for carry-out or delivery.
If you would like to donate, you can contact the below numbers or visit the websites:
- Family Resources Center of Erlanger/Elsmere schools: 859-727-2009
- Kenton County Schools: 859-344-8888
- GoPantry: Donate to GoPantry
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.