NKY woman sentenced for crash that killed mother, daughter in 2016
Feinauer was sentenced to four years in jail after she was found guilty on two counts of reckless homicide. (Source: WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet | March 16, 2020 at 5:39 PM EDT - Updated March 16 at 5:39 PM

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - A northern Kentucky woman was sentenced Monday to four years in jail for a crash that killed a woman and her daughter in 2016.

Tammy Feinauer was found guilty in January 2016 of two charges of reckless homicide for the crash that killed Desirae Hensley and her 8-year-old daughter Jakyra Cundiff.

Desirae Hensley, 30, and her daughter Kyra Cundiff, 8, of Alexandria were killed in a head-on crash in March 2016 on Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring. (Source: GoFundMe)

Authorities say Feinauer crossed the centerline of Alexandria Pike in Cold Spring and hit the vehicle Hensley was driving with her daughter inside.

The family of the victims sent FOX19 a statement following Monday’s sentencing:

“We are relieved, thankful to the prosecutors and looking forward to remembering them through happy memories vs. all we’ve relived in court."

Feinauer’s sentencing was originally scheduled for Feb. 25 but was delayed for almost a month.

