Reports: Ohio judge rejects request to delay primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio judge has rejected a request to postpone the state’s primary scheduled for Tuesday.
Judge Richard Frye ruled against the motion Monday night because he didn’t want to rewrite the law, The Columbus Dispatch reported.
The ruling can be appealed.
Gov. Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Frank LaRose had backed a lawsuit by voters who were asking the court to push in-person voting back until June 2 for the primary.
Neither official has the power to postpone an election on their own.
