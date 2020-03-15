Shower chance Monday night, then warming this week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Clouds increase Monday afternoon with a daytime high of 53 degrees.
A weak disturbance will move through the region overnight Monday into Tuesday with the possibility of a shower into Tuesday morning.
Otherwise, we will see mostly cloudy skies and temps returning to the low and mid 50′s by Tuesday afternoon, then mid to upper 60′s by the middle of the week.
A more significant weather system will arrive Wednesday afternoon bringing showers and even a thunder chance, that will linger into the first half of Friday.
Thn we cool it back down and dry it out for the weekend, with a return to the 40′s forecast.
