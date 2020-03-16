Order maintaining people keep six feet apart in public given by mayor

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Mayor John Cranley announced a new order which mandates people must keep a distance of six feet between them.
The mayor says will help keep social distancing amongst people and it will be enforced by police “through suggestion.”
Couples, families, and people in transit are exempt from this order, but sidewalks are not the Mayor Cranley stated.
Daycares will stay open, for now, Interim Director of Hamilton County Job and Family Services Timi McCartney says.
A meal and snack program will be open from 2:30-4:30 p.m. while all 23 recreation centers are closed, says Director of Cincinnati Recreation Daniel Betts.
For seniors and children, Betts says they will be prepared to deliver.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.