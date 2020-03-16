Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear confirms first COVID-19 death; all restaurants to close in person dining

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Gov. Andy Beshear reported Monday morning that a 66-year-old man from Bourbon County died due to the novel coronavirus.
“Today, we’re reporting that we lost the individual that we knew was in bad shape,” Beshear said. “They are the Bourbon County resident. They have passed away. I want to give my sympathies to that family, and I hope everyone out there is praying for them.”
Gov. Bashear says that “there were numerous factors that led to this point” and that the novel coronavirus “was only a factor” that lead to the man’s death.
Twenty-one people have been confirmed to have COVID-19 as of Sunday.
- Six in Harrison County
- Six in Jefferson County
- Five in Fayette and Montgomery Counties
- One in Bourbon County
- One in Nelson County
- One in Clark County
As of Sunday, 254 people have been tested.
Gov. Beshear also ordered all restaurants and bars to close by 5 p.m. Monday. Carry out, drive-thus and delivery will remain available.
In addition to bars and restaurants, Gov. Beshear said childcare centers should be prepared to close within 72 hours.
The state capital is closed to non-essential personnel, said Gov. Beshear.
Since several people are will be without a job, Gov. Beshear stated that he will wave the waiting period for unemployment.
Gov. Beshear says for Kentuckians to expect a case in every area of the state
