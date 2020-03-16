WATCH: Penguins roam free through empty Shedd Aquarium

CHICAGO, Ill. (FOX19) - While the doors of Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium are closed to visitors, it appears the animals have the run of the place.
As chronicled on the aquarium’s Twitter account, the aquarium’s penguins went on a “field trip” with their caretakers over the weekend to meet a few of their fellow animals.
The adventure continued Monday, according the aquarium, as penguins Edward and Annie explored Shedd’s rotunda.
“While this may be a strange time for us, these days feel normal for animals at Shedd," Aquarium officials said on Twitter. “Our caregivers are constantly providing new experiences for the animals to explore and express their natural behaviors with.”
The Shedd Aquarium is closed through March 29.
“While we are disappointed that we won’t be able to welcome you to the aquarium during this time," aquarium officials said last week, "we are closing out of an abundance of caution and to do our part in the social distancing efforts to help stop the further spread of novel coronavirus (COVID-19).”
