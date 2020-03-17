Amazon hiring 100K new workers amid online shopping surge

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Amazon is looking to hire 100,000 new employees to keep up with the surge of online shopping due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Amazon and our network of partners are helping communities around the world in a way that very few can—delivering critical supplies directly to the doorsteps of people who need them," Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations Dave Clark wrote Monday on the company’s blog.
"Because of this demand, more workers are needed and they are needed now. These new employees will also be getting more money during this time."
Amazon also will invest more than $350 million globally to give their workers an additional $2 an hour on top of their $15 an hour wage as depending on the region they work and live, he wrote.
Amazon hopes this helps the worker who might have lost their job or lost hours in the service industry, according to the post.
"We also know many people have been economically impacted as jobs in areas like hospitality, restaurants, and travel are lost or furloughed as part of this crisis. We want those people to know we welcome them on our teams until things return to normal and their past employer is able to bring them back.
It’s unclear what specific jobs will be added to the current openings in Hebron.
Amazon’s website says the jobs will be both full and part time positions located in the fulfillment centers and in their delivery network.
For more details, visit www.amazon.com/jobsnow.
