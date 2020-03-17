AP source: Colts agree to 1-year deal with QB Philip Rivers

Indy has one of the league's top offensive lines, a strong ground game that proved it could win last season and an improving defense that will get even stouter with Buckner's arrival. Plus, he'll be working with Reich, a creative play-caller and former NFL quarterback who watched Rivers use his unique throwing motion to complete 4,908 of 7,591 passes with 59,271 yards, 397 touchdowns and 198 interceptions.