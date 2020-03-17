Beshear orders daycares closed Friday, other businesses closed in 24 hours

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear said during his daily coronavirus update Tuesday he is ordering all adult-operated daycare centers to close in the state beginning Friday, March 20.
Beshear had previously announced daycares should be prepared to close within 72 hours of him ordering them to do so, and Tuesday he gave that order.
Exceptions to the policy will be disclosed later Tuesday, Beshear said.
Beshear also said he signed an executive order for certain public-facing businesses to cease operation. The list includes entertainment and recreational facilities, community recreation centers, gyms, hair salons, nail salons, spas, concert venues, theaters and sporting venues.
Exceptions to the closures include businesses involved in agriculture, industrial manufacturing, retail, groceries, consumer goods, home repairs, hardware, pharmacies, medical offices, biomedical offices, post offices, insurance firms, banks, gas stations, laundromats, veterinarians, pet stores, warehouse businesses, distribution businesses, public transit, hotels and places providing commercial lodging.
Businesses excepted to the order must still follow CDC guidelines regarding social distancing, Beshear said.
“The same type of limitations need to apply” to weddings and funerals, Beshear said. “It needs to be just close family.”
The governor ordered all bars and restaurants to close Monday.
Kentucky now has 26 confirmed cases of coronavirus, Beshear announced, up from 21 cases on Monday.
Beshear and Kentucky Public Health Commissioner Steven Stack, MD, have been in contact with Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton.
DeWine issued an order to close gyms, fitness centers, recreation centers, bowling alleys, indoor water parks, movie theaters and trampoline parks across the state until further notice Monday.
Beshear began the press conference by continuing his focus on mental health. He showed a video for children explaining how parents can speak with them about coronavirus, calm their fears and remain calm themselves.
“As long as you are well, hug your children,” he told parents across the state. “Hug them often.”
