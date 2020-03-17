TeamKentucky: Beshear asks citizens to share good news, positive steps on social media

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX19) - Ky. Gov. Andy Beshear says there is good news amid the national spread of coronavirus, and he wants you to hear about it.
Washing hands, social distancing, minding folks who are vulnerable, taking only what you need from the supermarket -- all are steps the governor wants Kentuckians to take. And when they do, he says to spread the word on Facebook and Twitter using hashtags #togetherKY and #TeamKentucky.
“Spreading good news, we need it,” Beshear said. “These are ways, if you model the right behavior, and everyone else sees it, more people will do it."
It was the same tone Beshear struck throughout most of his Monday press conference, in which he also said the state’s count of confirmed cases had risen to 22 and that the first person with coronavirus had died.
The new case is reportedly a 34-year-old woman from Jefferson County.
Beshear also said he has activated the state health operations center, which helps state officials communicate with local health departments, an important measure as testing for the virus looks set to shift from the state to local hospitals.
But the messages of the day were Beshear’s calm tone, his reassurances and his continued focus on mental health.
“Take care of yourself,” he said. “Shut off the tv an the internet. We really need everybody to stay calm as we move through his.
Beshear admitted there are times he feels “overwhelmed,” but that the gravity of the situation is a source of empowerment.
“At this point, it’s all hands on deck. Every single one of us is important in this fight, and I hope that gives you a sense of purpose, a sense of patriotic duty, to your country, to this commonwealth," he said. "What we do is we protect one another. Let’s defeat this. Let’s defeat it on our first try.”
Beshear continued: “We’re going to be dealing with this for a little bit of time, and I can’t tell you how long, but I just need everybody to be a good citizen and remember this is Team Kentucky."
