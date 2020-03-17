Cincinnati bar boarded up after violating statewide order meant to curb coronavirus spread

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Cincinnati bar was boarded up Tuesday afternoon because police say it was in violation of a statewide order by the Ohio Department of Health to close.
The measure, which is meant to help curb the spread of coronavirus, limits all liquor, beer, and wine sales to carry out and delivery.
In addition, restaurants and bars are limited to carry out and delivery.
The Cincinnati Police Department says there were about 40 people inside the Queen City Lounge, in the 2100 block of Queen City Avenue, late Sunday, March 16.
Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate says the lounge was “operating as a bar” and even had a full buffet.
The bar had been warned when officers conducted a compliance check on Saturday, March 15.
“Hopefully what this will tell the rest of your establishments is please voluntarily comply. Let’s all get through this together,” Assistant Chief Neudigate said.
A letter from the City of Cincinnati and signed by Neudigate says the city will also seek to revoke the lounge’s liquor permits and food service licenses.
Assistant Chief Neudigate says two warnings will probably be given before officers take action to shut down any establishment violating the health department’s order.
“Not only are you putting the general public at risk, you’re putting our officers at risk that had to go in and deal with the individuals that were in violation,” Neudigate said. “So, as a result, we are going to set the example today.”
The assistant chief says the owner of Queen City Lounge was very cooperative but the people who were running the lounge were subleasing.
Police say an arrest was made that included felony firearms violations.
