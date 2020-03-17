Cincinnati restaurant provides free St. Patrick’s Day carryout meal for law enforcement

DOWNTOWN CINCINNATI (FOX19) - With all area restaurants at “take-out only” status due to the coronavirus pandemic, many businesses are scrambling this St. Patrick’s Day to figure out what to do with all the extra food they’d ordered for now-canceled celebrations.
Instead of letting it all go to waste, Yard House at The Banks in downtown Cincinnati tells FOX19 NOW it plans to provide law enforcement a free St. Patrick’s Day meal of corned beef, cabbage and potatoes.
“We had a huge special planned, so giving it all away to law enforcement is better than thousands of dollars in great food going to waste in this crisis,” said Chef Nicholas Andersen.
“We want to try and help the folks out there keeping us safe and informed."
He said they will start cooking at 8 a.m. Tuesday.
Take-out meals will be available 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
