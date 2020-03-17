Councilman proposes making all city parking free during outbreak

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati City Council member Jeff Pastor submitted a motion Tuesday to make parking meters in the city free during the coronavirus outbreak.
The motion’s effect would last through May 1, 2020.
“I appreciate the small businesses who pushed for this idea,” Pastor wrote in a tweet. “We are doing all that we can to make it through this crisis.”
On Monday, Council member Chris Seelbach announced a plan whereby city restaurants can request free 20-minute parking in front of their location. Restaurants can do so by calling 513.352.6280 to speak with a parking facilities supervisor or emailing matthew.hulme@cincinnati-oh.gov.
That plan, Seelbach said in a tweet, is currently in effect.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all bars and restaurants closed to combat the spread of coronavirus on Sunday. Businesses may still offer takeout and delivery.
