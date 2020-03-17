Fiona is a hit online as Cincinnati Zoo launches ‘Home Safari’ livestreams

Fiona kicks off a series of "Home Safari" livestreams from the Cincinnati Zoo. (Source: Cincinnati Zoo Twitter account)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker | March 17, 2020 at 6:54 AM EDT - Updated March 17 at 6:54 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Zoo is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, but you can still keep up with Fiona online.

The three-year-old hippo who is a worldwide celebrity with her own t-shirts, book and cookie kicked off the zoo’s first Home Safari live from Hippo Cove.

Reaction to the announcement has been overwhelming. So far, the post has been viewed 2.5 million times, received 101,000 likes and been shared nearly 32,000 times.

Zoo officials said Monday 400,000 more people have followed their Facebook page.

“Pay close attention! You’ll find the answers to this fun quiz throughout the video,” the zoo said in a Facebook post.

“Complete the quiz to be entered to win four tickets to the Cincinnati Zoo to visit once we’ve reopened! Join us each day at 3pm EDT as we highlight different animals that call the Cincinnati Zoo home.”

Posted by Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden on Monday, March 16, 2020

