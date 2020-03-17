Delivery drivers expecting surge in orders following restaurant shutdown

"DoorDash’s task force is actively working to develop and implement a strategy to protect the health and safety of our community in response to the spread of the novel coronavirus, including introducing a program to assist Dashers financially if they are diagnosed with COVID-19 or put under quarantine by a public health agency. This program will provide up to two weeks of assistance to Dashers and Caviar couriers who are diagnosed with COVID-19 or who are subject to quarantine at the direction of public health officials. The program will be available globally in all of the markets we serve in the United States, Canada, and Australia. Further details on the program, including how to request financial assistance, will be made available to Dashers and Caviar couriers in the coming days.