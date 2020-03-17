Gov. Eric Holcomb activates Indiana National Guard to help with coronavirus response

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an executive order Tuesday to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
The order activates the Indiana National Guard to be on duty to assist as needed with the public health emergency.
In addition:
- Bars, nightclubs and restaurants are closed to dine-in patrons. They may provide take-out and delivery through the end of March.
- Non-essential public meetings are delayed. For essential meetings, one member is required to be physically present, but other members will be allowed to participate electronically.
- Hospitals and surgical centers have been directed to cancel or postpone elective and non-urgent surgical procedures immediately
- Hoosiers and other consumers who believe they have been subjected to excessive prices for consumer goods should contact the Office of the Indiana Attorney General, Consumer Protection Division, at 1-800-382-5516 or 317-232-6330.
Gov. Holcomb’s office says the Indiana State Department of Health has a toll-free call center available at 877-826-0011 that includes options for healthcare providers as well as the public. Call center staff will not offer medical advice or provide test results.
Hoosiers with general questions are encouraged to visit the website in.gov/coronavirus for more information.
