Here is the latest Indiana sports news from The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Veteran tackle Anthony Castonzo has agreed to a two-year contract extension with the Indianapolis Colts. Castonzo, 31, has been the anchor of the offensive line since he arrived in 2011 as a first-round pick. And after Castonzo considered retirement earlier this offseason Colts general manager Chris Ballard made it clear he wanted Castonzo back as part of one of the league’s top offensive lines over the last two seasons. Castonzo has started all 132 games he has appeared in during his NFL career, plus eight postseason games. In 2019,Castonzo started all 16 games for the sixth time in his career.