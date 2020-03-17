Here is the latest Kentucky and Tennessee sports news from The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Derby is being postponed from May to September because of growing concern about the coronavirus pandemic, according to a published report. The Courier-Journal of Louisville cited unidentified sources close to the race saying Churchill Downs will postpone the Derby from May 2 to Sept. 5. That would mark the first time in 75 years that the race won't be run on the first Saturday in May. A formal announcement by the racetrack will be made Tuesday. The last time the Derby wasn't held on the first Saturday in May was in 1945, when the federal government issued a ban on horse racing because of World War II.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have tagged Derrick Henry as their franchise player to make sure they keep the NFL rushing leader around at least this season. The move comes a day after the franchise agreed to a four-year, $118 million deal with quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The Titans used the nonexclusive tag allowing Henry to receive offers from other teams they can match or receive two first-round draft picks. Henry is coming off his best season yet after running for an NFL-best 1,540 yards on 303 attempts. He also was voted to his first Pro Bowl berth.
ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — A person familiar with the deal says the Las Vegas Raiders have agreed on a contract with free agent quarterback Marcus Mariota. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can't be signed until the start of the league year on Wednesday. Mariota was the No. 2 overall draft pick by Tennessee in 2015 but lost his job to Ryan Tannehill last season. He gives coach Jon Gruden a proven backup who could also challenge Carr for the starting role.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville says guard Darius Perry will transfer to another school for his final college season after starting 26 games as a junior. The 6-foot-2 Perry averaged 5.2 points, 2.5 assists and 1.5 rebounds per game for the No. 15 Cardinals this season. He also made nearly 39% of his 3-point attempts, including 20 of 49 (41%) in Atlantic Coast Conference play.