Here is the latest Ohio and West Virginia sports news from The Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals have used their franchise tag on receiver A.J. Green, who is more interested in a long-term contract. They've been unable to come to terms with Green, who is one of their most accomplished receivers and would be vital to breaking in a rookie quarterback next season. The 31-year-old receiver wants to finish his career in Cincinnati on a contract that would pay him as an elite receiver. Green plans to sit out voluntary offseason workouts to protect his health unless he has a long-term deal.
CLEVELAND (AP) — Free agent tackle Jack Conklin has agreed to a three-year, $42 million contract with the Browns. His agent Drew Rosenhaus told The Associated Press that Conklin will get $30 million guaranteed and earn $20 million in his first year. Conklin, who spent the past four seasons in Tennessee, will only be 28 when the deal expires. It was a busy day for new Browns general manager Andrew Berry. He placed a second-round tender on troublesome running back Kareem Hunt and the club is nearing a deal with two-time Pro Bowl tight end Austin Hooper and quarterback Case Keenum.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Former Cleveland linebacker Christian Kirksey has agreed to terms on a deal with the Green Bay Packers less than a week after the Browns released him. Kirksey’s agent, Brian Mackler, confirmed that Kirksey would be signing with the Packers but didn’t disclose the terms. NFL Network first reported the deal and said Kirksey would be getting a two-year, $16 million contract. The free agency period doesn’t officially start until Wednesday. The 27-year-old Kirksey played six seasons with Cleveland, where he collected 148 tackles in 2016 and 138 more in 2017 before struggling with injuries the last two years.