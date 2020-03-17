Latest Kentucky news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-KENTUCKY
Kentucky governor moves primary election date
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's governor has pushed back the May primary election as the state continues to hunker down during the coronavirus outbreak. Gov. Andy Beshear also reported the state's first death linked to coronavirus on Monday. Beshear says the 66-year-old Bourbon County man had other health conditions. The governor postponed the date of the May primary election to June 23 after consulting with the Secretary of State. He also ordered bars and restaurant dine-in services to close and ordered the state Capitol to close to non-essential personnel, starting Tuesday.
AP-RAC-KENTUCKY-DERBY-POSTPONED
Report: Kentucky Derby to be postponed until September
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Derby is being postponed from May to September because of growing concern about the coronavirus pandemic, according to a published report. The Courier-Journal of Louisville cited unidentified sources close to the race saying Churchill Downs will postpone the Derby from May 2 to Sept. 5. That would mark the first time in 75 years that the race won't be run on the first Saturday in May. A formal announcement by the racetrack will be made Tuesday. The last time the Derby wasn't held on the first Saturday in May was in 1945, when the federal government issued a ban on horse racing because of World War II.
KENTUCKY LEGISLATURE
Top lawmakers: Kentucky session will continue as scheduled
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Top Republican lawmakers say Kentucky's legislative session will continue as scheduled. But they say several new safeguards will be in place to try to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. Lawmakers didn't meet last Friday or Monday to allow officials to evaluate safety procedures. But they are scheduled to reconvene Tuesday. House Speaker David Osborne and Senate President Robert Stivers said Monday that lawmakers have a responsibility to Kentuckians. They say lawmakers are committed to fulfilling that obligation.
CHILD FATALLY SHOT
Police investigate fatal shooting of 3-year-old girl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A 3-year-old girl has been shot and killed at a home in Louisville, Kentucky. Louisville police spokesman Dwight Mitchell told news outlets that officers were called to the home Sunday afternoon. The child was taken to Norton Children's Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office identified her on Monday as Fayth M. Graham of New Albany, Indiana. It wasn't clear who was at the home with the girl when the shooting happened, but Mitchell said he didn't think she was there alone. Mitchell said it's too early to say whether charges could be filed.
OBIT-KENTUCKY JOURNALIST
Longtime Kentucky reporter Ronnie Ellis dies
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Ronnie Ellis, a Hall of Fame reporter who was a fixture in Kentucky's statehouse press corps until his retirement, died Monday in his hometown of Glasgow. He was 68. Ellis died at T.J. Samson Community Hospital, according to Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home in Glasgow, which is handling arrangements. Ellis had a long career as a newspaper reporter in Kentucky and was best known as state government and political correspondent in Frankfort for Community Newspaper Holdings Inc. His byline was a mainstay in CNHI newspapers for years. Last month, Ellis was among 10 journalists selected for this year's class of the Kentucky Journalism Hall of Fame.
AP-US-BOOKS-BECOMING-MUHAMMAD-ALI
One-Two Punch: Patterson and Alexander team up on Ali book
NEW YORK (AP) — It's one of the book world's top one-two punches. James Patterson and Kwame Alexander are teaming up on a book for young people about Muhammad Ali. The publishers call it a biographical novel about the late boxer's childhood, when he grew up as Cassius Clay in Louisville, Kentucky. The book comes out Oct. 5 and is authorized by Ali's estate and by his widow, Lonnie Ali. She said in a statement, quote, “Muhammad would be proud to know that this story will be a source of inspiration for kids everywhere.”