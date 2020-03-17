Latest Ohio news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-ELECTIONS-OHIO
Ohio health chief to order polls closed amid coronavirus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's top health official plans to order the polls closed hours before voters were supposed to cast ballots in the state's presidential primary. Gov. Mike DeWine announced the decision late Monday after a judge had ruled against his request that in-person voting be delayed in an effort to avoid crowding at polling places. He said that the health director would order the polls closed as a health emergency. He and another official had previously said an election held under the current circumstances would not be legitimate.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-OHIO
Ohio health director halts primary; gyms, theaters to close
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's health director ordered polls closed in Tuesday's primary election in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The move came late Monday, after a county judge rejected a request championed by Gov. Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Frank LaRose to postpone in-person voting until June 2 to avoid the spread of the new coronavirus. DeWine said people shouldn't have to choose between their health and their constitutional rights. The official's effort came as a mandatory three-week closure of schools began Monday, bars and restaurants were closed indefinitely, and the governor ordered gyms, rec centers and movie theaters closed.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-ELECTIONS
Health chief halts Ohio primary; 3 other states forge ahead
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's health director has ordered polls closed just hours before they were to open there and in three other states for presidential primaries. Gov. Mike DeWine's office said late Monday that Health Director Amy Acton declared a health emergency and ordered the polls closed for fears of exposing voters and volunteer poll workers to coronavirus. Arizona, Florida and Illinois were proceeding with their presidential primaries. DeWine failed to get a judge to halt the primary Monday evening and said the election results wouldn't be viewed as legitimate in light of the pandemic that has paralyzed the nation.
AP-US-ELECTION-2020
Uncertainty surrounds Democratic primary as Ohio scraps vote
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democratic presidential primary is consumed with uncertainty after leaders in Ohio called off Tuesday's election just hours before polls were set to open to combat the new coronavirus. Not since New York City postponed its mayoral primary on the day of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks has an election been pushed off in such a high profile, far-reaching way. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said late Monday that the state's health director will declare a health emergency and order the polls closed. Elections officials in Arizona, Illinois and Florida said they were moving forward with plans to vote.
BOY DEAD-FATHER ARRESTED
Ohio man sentenced for stabbing death of toddler son
CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio man has been sentenced to at least 41 years in prison for the stabbing death of his 1-year-old son. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office in Cleveland says 43-year-old Jason Shorter, of Parma, was sentenced Monday after pleading guilty to aggravated murder and kidnapping in January. Authorities say Shorter walked into the Parma Police Department in May 2018 and said he wanted to turn himself in for hurting his son, Nicholas. Officers found the boy inside the trunk of Shorter's car. The toddler was pronounced dead at a hospital. Messages seeking comment were left with Shorter's attorney.
COUNCIL MEMBER CHARGED
Ex-councilwoman pleads not guilty to wire fraud charges
CINCINNATI (AP) — A former Cincinnati city councilwoman who was indicted on multiple charges including wire fraud, bribery and attempted extortion has pleaded not guilty. A judge ruled Monday that Tamaya Dennard will be allowed to remain out of jail on a bond that doesn't require her to post money up front. Dennard allegedly attempted to trade votes for money between August and December 2019. Prosecutors say she asked an attorney for between $10,000 and $15,000 for personal expenses. A grand jury handed down the indictment against Dennard on Wednesday. The next day, Dennard posted on Facebook that many people were assuming she was guilty without hearing her side.
POLICE SHOOTING-OHIO
Grand jury clears Ohio officers in fatal police shooting
MEDINA, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio grand jury has cleared police officers and sheriff's deputies in the fatal shooting of a man in a police parking lot. The Medina Gazette reports the Medina County prosecutor announced the decision Friday in the death of 26-year-old Guy Barnard in November. Six Wadsworth officers and four Medina County deputies were placed on administrative leave after the shooting investigated by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation. Authorities said Barnard was shot during a standoff in the Wadsworth police parking lot when he suddenly pulled a realistic-looking BB gun from his waistband and pointed it at officers.
ELECTION 2020-FIVE QUESTIONS
5 questions heading into Tuesday's Democratic primaries
Four states are scheduled to hold Democratic presidential primaries on Tuesday amid a global pandemic and outbreak of the novel coronavirus. There are some unanswered questions ahead of the elections, not the least of which is whether the elections will actually happen. If they do, what will turnout look like, with people being warned to stay away from crowds? Still, all four of the states — Illinois, Ohio, Arizona and Florida — allow early voting, so there is a good chance that many people cast ballots remotely by mail. If Joe Biden widens his lead, there's a possibility it could spell the end of the presidential primary.
ELECTION 2020-OLD-NEW AMERICA
Next primaries offer contrast between nation's past, future
CLEVELAND (AP) — Ohio and Arizona are among the four states holding primaries Tuesday, and they represent different versions of America. Ohio is a largely white state that's barely growing its population and still looking to rebound from a decline in manufacturing. Arizona is a rapidly growing state where Latinos make up a third of the population. Ohio was once considered the country's ultimate swing state but is now trending Republican, while Arizona may finally be within Democrats' grasp. They'll hold primaries alongside Illinois and Florida in the next round of the Democratic primary contest.
ELECTION 2020-WATCH
2020 Watch: How will the coronavirus change the elections?
NEW YORK (AP) — The Democrats' presidential nomination fight has been relegated to an afterthought as the U.S. grapples with a health crisis likely to grow exponentially in the coming weeks. That's even as Bernie Sanders fights for his political survival against a surging Joe Biden ahead of another set of high-stakes primaries Tuesday. And while an otherwise consequential week of Democratic primary politics may struggle to break through, the spotlight is on President Donald Trump and his ability to lead through a time of deep and growing upheaval. Trump's performance has been uneven at best. If he continues to struggle to protect America's health and economy, he'll also struggle to get reelected in November.