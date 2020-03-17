Macy’s closing stores in response to coronavirus outbreak

NEW YORK (FOX19) - Macy’s is temporarily closing its stores nationwide in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
Stores will close at the end of business Tuesday, March 17 through Tuesday, March 31.
This includes all Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, Bluemercury, Macy’s Backstage, Bloomingdales the Outlet and Market by Macy’s stores, the department store chain said.
Macy’s, Inc. will provide benefits and compensation to its impacted workforce.
“We will work with government and health officials to assess when we will reopen our stores and safely bring our colleagues back to work. During this closure, we will continue to serve our customers through our e-commerce sites,” Chairman and CEO of Macy’s, Inc. Jeff Gennett said.
Shoppers will still be able to go macys.com, bloomingdales.com and bluemercury.com and through its mobile apps.
