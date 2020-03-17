2 Middletown men help elderly during coronavirus pandemic

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (FOX19) - Two Middletown men said they are on a mission to help senior citizens unable to get daily essentials due to the coronavirus pandemic.
What started with a Facebook post seeking to help a few people has turned into far more than they say they ever could have imagined.
Now, Michael Miller and Olen Miller are helping more seniors and going beyond Middletown.
“We just wanted to be like ‘hey, we will go get the stuff for you,'" Michael Miller said. “We will bring it to you and make sure you have the stuff you need because a lot of people don’t have access to that right now with what’s going on.”
The men said they started with $200 of their own money.
Since then, donations are pouring in.
“When we do drop off the stuff and they say ‘thank you very much’ I say ‘you’re very welcome,’" Olen Miller said.
“What if I couldn’t get out to get this?" Michael Miller rhetorically asked. "I would want someone to do this for me. It feels pretty good to help out other people. We are all human beings and at the end of the day that’s what matters most.”
The pair said they’ve visited at least 10 places now, but have helped more people than that.
They have been delivering every day since they’ve started.
They also said they don’t have any plans on stopping any time soon.
On Monday Olen Miller made his way to Carlisle, where a woman said she needed hand sanitizer because her husband was just discharged from a hospital.
“It definitely is heartwarming and absolutely phenomenal because when people say that you just think about all of the people in the world who aren’t getting this stuff and when they get it it’s a sigh of relief," Olen Miller said.
Donations are being accepted through GoFundMe
