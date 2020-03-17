Police: CHCA student dies from injuries in SB I-75 crash

FLORENCE, Ky. -A 17-year-old Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy student has died from injuries she suffered in a multi-vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 75 last week, Florence police said Tuesday.
Katherine “Kt” Kincaid of West Chester Township died on Wednesday, March 11 at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police said a prepared statement.
She gave life through her death by becoming an organ donor.
“Katherine was an organ donor and was able to save numerous lives through these extraordinary gifts,” police said.
The teen was critically hurt Monday, March 9 and flown to the hospital from the crash on southbound I-75 at the Mt. Zion Road exit, police have said.
A utility pickup truck and car stopped on the right shoulder of the highway because they were involved in a minor crash, they said.
As the two drivers stood outside on the shoulder, a southbound semi tractor-trailer struck them and their vehicles.
The pickup truck driver, Joshua A. Jones, 34, of Mason, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Florence EMS took a third person to UC Hospital in serious but stable condition.
A witness told FOX19 NOW the person is Kincaid’s father and they were on their way to a college visit.
