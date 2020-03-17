Reds to set up $1M relief fund to help ballpark workers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Reds are setting up a relief fund to help ballpark workers impacted by the delayed start of the season due to coronavirus concerns.
The team says it is committing $1 million to help Great American Ball Park workers.
The Reds join the 29 other MLB teams in committing funds to help gameday workers.
The team will provide more details about the relief fund as soon as they become available.
The Cincinnati Reds season will not start until at least April 10 following an announcement by MLB to delay the start of the season by two weeks.
Spring training games have also been suspended.
