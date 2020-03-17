Report: Bengals to sign D.J. Reader

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Bengals have agreed to a four-year contract with defensive tackle D.J. Reader, according to multiple national reports.
The deal is worth a reported $53 million.
Reader played his first four seasons with the Houston Texans and would be the Bengals first move in free agency this off-season.
Pro Football Focus graded Reader as the second most valuable free agent defensive tackle on the market.
The Bengals cannot finalize the deal until the NFL league year starts on Wednesday.
