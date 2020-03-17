TSA screening officer at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport tests positive for coronavirus

TSA agent, file photo (Source: Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
By Chris Anderson | March 17, 2020 at 3:30 PM EDT - Updated March 17 at 4:04 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Transportation Security Administration says a screening officer who works at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport tested positive for COVID-19.

The officer last worked on March 14 between 4 a.m. and noon at the airport’s north security checkpoint, according to the TSA.

“TSA confirms that one Transportation Security Officer who works at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The officer is receiving medical care and is quarantined at home. TSA employees who work the same shift and may have come in contact with the officer who tested positive during the past 14 days have been alerted about the situation so that they can take action as appropriate.”
Statement from the TSA

As of March 14, at least eight TSA screening officers tested positive for coronavirus at airports in Florida, Georgia, and California, in addition to Ohio.

The Ohio Department of Health said on Tuesday that 67 people tested positive for coronavirus.

