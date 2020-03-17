TSA screening officer at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport tests positive for coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Transportation Security Administration says a screening officer who works at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport tested positive for COVID-19.
The officer last worked on March 14 between 4 a.m. and noon at the airport’s north security checkpoint, according to the TSA.
As of March 14, at least eight TSA screening officers tested positive for coronavirus at airports in Florida, Georgia, and California, in addition to Ohio.
The Ohio Department of Health said on Tuesday that 67 people tested positive for coronavirus.
